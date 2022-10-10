Three teams stay perfect at LoL Worlds group stage

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

JD Gaming, Rogue and Royal Never Give Up all won their matches on Monday to remain undefeated at the League of Legends World Championships’ group stage in New York.

JD Gaming defeated G2 Esports in 35 minutes on blue in Group B, Rogue earned a 34-minute victory on blue against Top Esports in Group C and Royal Never Give Up took 27 minutes on red to get past 100 Thieves in Group D.

China’s Wang “Hope” Jie led JG Gaming with a 5-1-8 kills-deaths-assists ratio, while Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos of Greece registered a 9-2-5 K-D-A for Rogue. China’s Chen “GALA” Wei paced RNG with a 9-0-5 mark.

In other Group B action, DAMWON Gaming kept Evil Geniuses winless with a 29-minute triumph on blue. GAM Esports also continues to look for its first win in Group C after falling in 23 minutes to DRX, which prevailed on red.

The other Group D match pitted Gen.G Esports against CTBC Flying Oyster, and Gen.G produced a 39-minute victory on blue.

The 16 teams are divided into four groups for the double-round-robin group stage, which runs through Sunday. All matches consist of a single map. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage, with the third- and fourth-place sides in each group heading home.

The knockout stage is scheduled for Oct. 20-Nov. 5, with all matches best-of-five. The entire group stage and the quarterfinals are being held at New York’s Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. The semifinals are set for State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and the grand final will be contested at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Six matches are scheduled for Thursday, all of them in Group A, which will finish play:

–Fnatic vs. Cloud9

–T1 vs. Fnatic

–Cloud9 vs. EDward Gaming

–Fnatic vs. EDward Gaming

–T1 vs. Cloud9

–EDward Gaming vs. T1

League of Legends World Championship group-stage standings

Group A

T1. EDward Gaming, 2-1

T1. Fnatic, 2-1

T1. T1, 2-1

4. Cloud9, 0-3

Group B

1. JD Gaming, 3-0

2. DAMWON Gaming, 3-1

3. G2 Esports, 1-2

4. Evil Geniuses, 0-3

Group C

1. Rogue, 3-0

2. DRX, 2-1

3. Top Esports, 1-2

4. GAM Esports, 0-3

Group D

1. Royal Never Give Up, 3-0

2. Gen.G Esports, 2-1

3. CTBC Flying Oyster 1-2

4. 100 Thieves, 0-3

–Field Level Media