Three-run first inning carries Padres past Rockies

Jurickson Profar homered on Antonio Senzatela’s second pitch of the game to trigger a three-run first and Mike Clevinger held Colorado to one run over seven innings as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting Rockies 4-1 on Monday.

Clevinger (3-3) gave up five hits and no walks while striking out six. He matched the season high for innings pitched that he established on July 26 against the Detroit Tigers.

On a day when the Padres acquired three-time NL reliever of the year Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade, Luis Garcia got the final two outs to record his second save of the season — both in the past two days.

The victory, in the opener of a five-game series, was San Diego’s third in four games. Colorado lost for the fourth time in five contests.

After Profar hit the third game-opening homer of his career, Manny Machado doubled and Jake Cronenworth drew a walk. Both runners moved up when Luke Voit grounded out to second for the first out of the inning.

Machado scored when Wil Myers grounded out to short. It was Myers’ first at-bat since May 31, as he had been out due to a knee injury, and the grounder produced the 500th RBI of his career. Nomar Mazara then singled home Cronenworth to give the Padres a quick 3-0 lead.

By hitting his 12th homer of the season, Profar homered in three straight games for the first time in his career.

The Padres’ fourth run came when Trent Grisham homered to left-center off Carlos Estevez with one out in the seventh. It was the center fielder’s 11th homer of the season.

The Rockies’ lone run came in the sixth. Jose Iglesias opened the inning with a double on a sharp grounder inside the third base bag. C.J. Cron followed with a single to right, with Iglesias stopping at third. Brendan Rodgers got Iglesias home on a sacrifice fly to right before Clevinger struck out Randal Grichuk and Ryan McMahon.

Senzatela (3-6) gave up three runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts in six innings.

