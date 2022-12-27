Texas Tech’s offense continues to roll in rout of S.C. State

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Obanor scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds in just 23 minutes on Tuesday night as Texas Tech topped 100 points for the third straight game in a 110-71 nonconference rout of South Carolina State in Lubbock, Texas.

Four other players scored in double figures for the Red Raiders (10-2). Daniel Batcho made all six of his field-goal attempts and tallied 17 points. De’Vion Harmon added 14 points and seven assists, while Pop Isaacs also hit for 14 points. Jaylon Tyson chipped in 13.

Texas Tech got pretty much any shot it wanted most of the game against the 2-13 Bulldogs and made most of them. The Red Raiders finished at 64.4 percent from the field, sinking 14 of 28 3-pointers, and probably would have reached 100 points a lot sooner had they not missed 13 of their 33 foul shots.

Raquan Brown scored 17 points to pace South Carolina State, which combined an inability to make shots with an inability to get stops. The Bulldogs made just 40.3 percent of their shots from the field and allowed Texas Tech to average more than 1.5 points per possession.

It got lopsided early. The Red Raiders didn’t even need five minutes to establish a double-figure lead, opening up a 16-6 advantage at the 15:10 mark of the first half on two free throws by Robert Jennings.

The cushion swelled to 20 when Batcho canned a foul shot with 6:48 remaining in the first to make it 37-17, and the lead simply kept growing as Texas Tech converted with ease against an outmatched opponent.

The Red Raiders increased the margin to 26 on two different occasions before settling for a 59-36 advantage at halftime after Brown beat the buzzer with a driving layup.

Obanor sank a pair of foul shots with 13:19 remaining in the game to boost the advantage to 30 for the first time at 77-47. Lamar Washington’s layup at the 2:55 mark put Texas Tech over the 100-point mark.

