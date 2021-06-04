Texas Rangers claim Tyson Miller off waivers from Cubs

Aug 17, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Tyson Miller (72) throws the ball against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers acquired right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Chicago Cubs, one of a series of roster moves before Friday’s homestand opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rangers optioned Miller to Triple-A Round Rock, activated right-hander Kyle Gibson from the 10-day injured list, transferred right-hander Hunter Wood from the 10-day to the 60-day IL, and optioned lefty Wes Benjamin to Round Rock.

The Cubs designated the 25-year-old Miller for assignment on May 30. He made his MLB debut with Chicago last season, posting a 5.40 ERA in two appearances (one start). Miller had no decisions and a 5.06 ERA in three games (one start) this season at Triple-A Iowa.

Gibson, 33, is the Rangers’ scheduled starter Friday night against the Rays.

Gibson, who landed on the IL with a right groin strain on May 22, is 3-0 with a 2.24 ERA in 10 starts this season. He has 48 strikeouts and 19 walks in 60 1/3 innings.

Wood, 27, was placed on the IL with a mild UCL sprain in his right elbow on May 25. The first date he would now be eligible to return is July 22. He has a 3.60 ERA and no decisions in five relief appearances in 2021.

Benjamin was optioned to Triple-A after pitching two innings in Thursday’s 11-6 loss at Colorado. He allowed four runs on six hits and a walk. For the season, he is 0-2 with an 8.76 ERA in six appearances.

–Field Level Media