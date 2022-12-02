Texas A&M QB Haynes King, CB Denver Harris to transfer

Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King and cornerback Denver Harris entered the transfer portal Friday.

King is a graduate transfer, while Harris just completed his freshman season after arriving in College Station as a five-star prospect.

King was a part-time starter at quarterback for the Aggies in 2021 and 2022. His 2021 season was cut short after two starts due to a season-ending injury.

He appeared in six games this season and threw for 1,220 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Aggies also have former LSU transfer Max Johnson and freshman Conner Weigman at quarterback.

Harris, meanwhile, recorded 14 tackles and three pass breakups in his freshman season.

He was rated the No. 23 overall prospect and the fourth-best cornerback in the Class of 2022 according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. His signing contributed to the Aggies putting together the consensus No. 1 recruiting class in the cycle.

That didn’t help Texas A&M on the field this year. The Aggies (5-7, 2-6 SEC) missed out on bowl eligibility after a six-game losing streak marred their season.

–Field Level Media