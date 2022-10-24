Texas A&M loses three offensive linemen for rest of season

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday that offensive linemen Bryce Foster, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko and Aki Ogunbiyi were all out for the remainder of the season.

The Aggies (3-4, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) lost their third straight game Saturday to South Carolina, 30-24. They host No. 15 Ole Miss this week.

Both Foster, the starting center, and Ogunbiyi started four games this year. Spasojevic-Moko started two.

“I’m not trying to make an excuse, but you’re talking about calls, you’re talking about chemistry, you’re talking about how sometimes when we double team that guy likes to come this way, sometimes you get a new guy and he likes to come down harder so I come a little shorter,” Fisher said. “All those nuances that create the inches are definitely an issue when you’re constantly changing that.”

Fisher also said quarterback Haynes King is expected to be ready to play against Ole Miss after leaving toward the end of the South Carolina loss.

–Field Level Media