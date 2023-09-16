Texas A&M drills ULM, 47-3

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Conner Weigman threw for a touchdown and ran for another in a strong performance as Texas A&M walloped visiting Louisiana-Monroe 47-3 Saturday in a nonconference game in College Station, Texas.

Weigman hit 11 consecutive passes in one stretch and finished 25-for-29 for 337 yards — one off his career-high in yardage — for the Aggies (2-1), who improved to 5-0 all-time against ULM.

Backup Max Johnson was 7-for-11 for 62 yards with a TD pass.

Ainias Smith had seven catches for 127 yards, while Jahdae Walker had five for 110 with a TD reception. Amari Daniels and Rueben Owens ran for scores.

The Aggies racked up 557 yards of offense to ULM’s 222.

The Warhawks (2-1) saw quarterback Jiya Wright go 6-for-15 for 95 yards and rush for 34 yards, but the visitors were just 1 of 12 on third-down conversions.

In the first meeting between the schools since 2018, Texas A&M — a 36 1/2-point favorite — had to first overcome an hour-long weather delay due to lightning in the area.

After that, the Southeastern Conference school got back on track after the Aggies’ 48-33 loss last week to Miami.

Randy Bond, who had four field goals, opened the home side’s scoring by capping an 11-play, 65-yard drive with a 30-yarder at 8:30 of the first quarter.

In an impressive subsequent drive, Weigman moved the Aggies 90 yards in just eight plays. The quarterback finalized it by hitting a wide open Walker with a 12-yard strike late in the quarter.

Early in the second quarter, ULM kicker Derek McCormick put his team on the board with a 24-yard FG.

But Weigman answered by pulling the ball down and dashing 19 yards at 9:37 for a 17-3 lead. Bond added a 23-yard kick, and Daniels scampered in from 4 yards before the half ended at 27-3.

In the second half, Bond booted his third field goal — a 34-yarder — and Owens burst through from 21 yards to make it 37-3.

Johnson connected with Raymond Cottrell on a 13-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter. Bond drilled a career-long 52-yarder for the final margin.

