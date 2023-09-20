Texans S Jalen Pitre to return ‘pretty soon’ from bruised lung

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre continues to progress and should be cleared to return “pretty soon,” head coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday.

Pitre was hospitalized in Baltimore after leaving the 25-9 loss to the Ravens with a bruised lung just before halftime. He was kept overnight for observation and returned to Houston with team medical staff the next day.

Ryans said left tackle Laremy Tunsil returned to practice after dealing with a knee injury and safety Jimmie Ward (hip) was also on the field.

When Pitre can play is not yet determined.

“He’s been leading throughout the week. He’s a special young man. I’m happy to coach him,” Ryans said.

Pitre, 24, was hurt when he took a knee to his chest from Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The 2022 second-round pick led Houston in tackles (147) and interceptions (five) during his rookie season.

–Field Level Media