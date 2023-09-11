Texans S Jalen Pitre (chest) released from hospital

Texans safety Jalen Pitre spent Sunday night in a Baltimore hospital with a bruised lung.
He was scheduled to return to Houston with team trainers on Monday, per multiple reports.
Pitre, 24, exited Sunday’s season-opening 25-9 loss to the Ravens just before halftime.
He appeared to take a knee to his chest from Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Pitre started the game and recorded two tackles and one QB hit before departing.
The 2022 second-round pick led Houston in tackles (147) and interceptions (five) during his rookie season.
–Field Level Media