Texans rule out Laremy Tunsil vs. Jags, put Derek Stingley Jr. on IR

The Houston Texans ruled out left tackle Laremy Tunsil for Sunday’s game against the host Jacksonville Jaguars and placed cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. on injured reserve.

The Texans announced Saturday that Tunsil would not travel to Jacksonville with the team.

Signed to a three-year, $75 million contract in March, Tunsil has started one game this season for Houston.

Tunsil, 29, earned his third Pro Bowl selection in 2022 and started all 17 games. He has 95 starts in seven seasons with the Texans and the Miami Dolphins (2016-18), who drafted him 13th overall in 2016.

Stingley, who sustained a hamstring injury during Wednesday’s practice, will miss the team’s next four games.

Stingley, 22, has made nine tackles and allowed four catches for 37 yards and no touchdowns on six targets this season.

The 2022 first-round pick (third overall) made nine starts as a rookie and posted 43 tackles, one interception and one sack without giving up a touchdown. He sustained a season-ending leg injury in Week 10.

Also on Saturday, the Texans signed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to the active roster from the practice squad. Houston also elevated defensive tackle Khalil Davis and offensive tackle Austin Deculus from the practice squad.

