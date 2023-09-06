Texans put starting RT Tytus Howard (hand) on IR

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans placed starting right tackle Tytus Howard (hand) on injured reserve Wednesday, a move that sidelines him for at least the first four games of the season.

The Texans open at Baltimore on Sunday.

Howard was seen at practice Monday with a protective cast on his left hand. He sustained the injury during practice at training camp in early August. ESPN reported he had surgery two days later to repair a broken hand.

Howard has started all 54 games he has played since the Texans selected him with the 23rd overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama State.

Howard, 27, signed a three-year, $56 million extension in July that reportedly included $36.5 million guaranteed.

Josh Jones is listed behind Howard on the depth chart at right tackle. George Fant is also an option.

