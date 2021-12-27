Texans place RB David Johnson, LB Neville Hewitt on COVID list

Dec 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans placed running back David Johnson and linebacker Neville Hewitt on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Both players are in their seventh NFL seasons.

Johnson, who has played in 12 games (four starts) this season, has rushed for 200 yards on 62 carries and has 217 receiving yards on 29 catches. Hewitt (15 games, four starts) has 50 tackles.

The Texans (4-11) are coming off a 41-29 upset of the Los Angeles Chargers. Houston’s next game is Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

In another move Monday, the Texans placed rookie fullback Paul Quessenberry on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

