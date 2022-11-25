Teenager Diplex joins Cloud9 LCS roster

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Cloud9 added mid laner Dimitri “Diplex” Ponomarev to their League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) roster.

Diplex, 19, recently competed in the League of Legends French League (LFL) with Team Vitality’s Academy squad Vitality.Bee.

“We had a situation where pretty much every player was happy with the performance of their teammates,” Cloud9 CEO Jack Etienne said in a video. “Of course, there were things that we could improve on, but they really wanted to run it back again. The one change that we ended up doing was just mid lane.”

Cloud9 announced Alfonso “Mithy” Aguirre Rodriguez will return as the team’s head coach, while Max Waldo — who formerly held that title — is shifting to top lane positional coach.

–Field Level Media