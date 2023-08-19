Ja Morant’s dad on son’s troubles: No one to blame but Ja himself

Tee Morant, the father of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant, has been his son’s biggest supporter both on and off the court. That’s not changing any time soon. In fact, Tee wanted to clear up a few things about the criticism his son has faced as of late.

Tee got his chance to set the record straight while discussing Ja’s recent run-ins in the past year during an appearance at the Up Next Elite Camp in New Orleans.

“My son didn’t get in trouble cause of people around him. He got in trouble because of his decisions.” Tee Morant speaking about misconceptions surrounding Ja Morant

Tee’s words were part of a bigger message about decision-making to several young athletes at the basketball camp, but he didn’t spend much time dwelling on Ja’s situation.

Ja Morant is suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023 NBA season after waving what appeared to be a gun around on Instagram Live. This is the second suspension for Morant, who was previously forced to miss eight games after flashing a gun in a Denver nightclub in March.

Morant has also been linked to other troubling off-court incidents, including a physical altercation with a high schooler plus a confrontation with a mall security guard involving several other associates of Morant’s.

Yet, while Ja’s incidents have always included others who were present at the time, possibly influencing his actions, Tee makes it known that there is only one individual to blame, and that’s Ja Morant himself.

Related: Philadelphia 76ers seeking specific trade return for James Harden