Team USA to play Tennessee, Duke to evaluate Olympic options

The USA Basketball women’s national team will face Tennessee and Duke in a pair of exhibition games in November as it prepares for next year’s Paris Olympics.

Team USA will play at Tennessee on Nov. 5 and at Duke on Nov. 12. For Duke, the exhibition will come after the Blue Devils already have two regular-season contests under their belts.

USA Basketball has not announced a player pool for November as of Thursday. The governing body will host a training camp in between the two games, Nov. 7-9 in Atlanta.

The exhibitions will help USA head coach Cheryl Reeve and her staff begin to make roster decision for the Olympics.

“As preparations continue for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the games against Tennessee and Duke, as well as training camp, will serve as important opportunities for the USA Basketball Women’s National Team Committee to evaluate players who have national team aspirations,” women’s national team director Briana Weiss said in a statement. “USA Basketball has a long history of partnering with NCAA Division I programs to help prepare for major international competitions and we are grateful to these two programs for adding our games to their preseason slates.”

According to ESPN, Tennessee last played Team USA in 2007, and Duke last did in 1999.

