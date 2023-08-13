Team Liquid stay alive at LCS playoffs

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Team Liquid recovered after blowing a commanding lead to pick up a 3-2 victory over Golden Guardians on Sunday in the lower-bracket semifinal of the League Championship Series playoffs.

After Team Liquid opened the match with a pair of wins on red — in 30 minutes and 24 minutes — Golden Guardians kept their playoff run alive with a 32-minute triumph on blue before leveling things with a 38-minute victory on red. But Liquid avoided elimination, winning on red on the decisive fifth map to advance to lower-bracket final, where it will face NRG.

After the regular season, the first- and second-place teams in the top North American League of Leagues circuit headed to the upper-bracket semifinals of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- through sixth-place teams opened the playoffs in the upper-bracket quarterfinals. The seventh- and eighth-place teams entered the postseason in the lower bracket, while the ninth- and 10th-place teams were eliminated.

The top three teams in the playoffs will secure berths in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled for Oct. 10-Nov. 19 in South Korea. The fourth-place team will head to the World Championship’s Wildcard Qualifier.

The playoffs resume Saturday with one match:

–NRG vs. Team Liquid (lower-bracket final)

League Championship Series Summer Split prize pool:

1. $100,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship

2. $50,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship

3. $30,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship

4. $20,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship’s Wildcard Qualifier — Golden Guardians

5-6. No prize money — Evil Geniuses, Dignitas

7-8. No prize money — TSM, 100 Thieves

9. No prize money — FlyQuest

10. No prize money — Immortals

–Field Level Media