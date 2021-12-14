Team Liquid, Gambit open World Final with wins

A backlit keyboard is part of the gear online video game streamer Jordan Woodruff uses in his Gilbert home. Jordan Woodruff

Team Liquid and Gambit Esports won their respective upper-bracket quarterfinal matches to kick off the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final on Tuesday in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Liquid upset Fall Finals champion Natus Vincere 2-1 and Gambit defeated Heroic 2-0. Natus Vincere and Heroic moved into the lower bracket, where they will face one another Wednesday.

Eight teams are competing in a double-elimination bracket for the season-ending championship. All matches are best-of-three, and the winning team will receive $500,000.

Liquid opened their match with a 16-11 win on Overpass before NaVi countered with a 16-7 victory on Dust II. The decisive map was Inferno, where Liquid won, 16-7.

Keith “NAF” Markovic of Canada led the way for Liquid with 64 kills and a plus-23 kills-to-deaths differential, both game highs. Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski had 56 kills and a plus-8, and Jake “Stewie2K” Yip had 47 kills (plus-2). Nobody finished with a positive differential for NaVi; Ukraine’s Valeriy “B1T” Vakhovskiy led with 49 kills.

Gambit beat Heroic 16-11 on Inferno and 16-10 on Vertigo for its sweep.

Gambit star Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov of Russia guided his team with 45 kills and a plus-16 K-D differential. Teammate and countryman Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov chipped in 43 kills and a plus-12, and Timofey “interz” Yakushin, also of Russia, had 39 kills with a plus-15.

Rasmus “sjuush” Beck of Denmark posted 34 kills for Heroic.

The tournament continues Wednesday with three matches:

G2 Esports vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas, upper-bracket quarterfinal

Team Vitality vs. Astralis, upper-bracket quarterfinal

Natus Vincere vs. Heroic, lower bracket round 1

BLAST Premier World Final prize pool:

1. $500,000 — TBD

2. $250,000 — TBD

3. $120,000 — TBD

4. $50,000 — TBD

5-6. $25,000 — TBD

7-8. $15,000 — TBD

–Field Level Media