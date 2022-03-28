Team Liquid clinches top playoff spot at LCS Spring Split

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Team Liquid emerged atop the League of Legends Championship Series Spring Split standings with a win on the concluding day of round-robin play.

Liquid (14-4) won its third straight game, defeating TSM (5-13) to claim the top spot, while Cloud9 (13-5), which began the day tied for the lead, fell to FlyQuest (9-9).

Third-place 100 Thieves (12-6) failed to capitalize on Cloud9’s loss, losing to Dignitas (8-10) and staying third.

Evil Geniuses (9-9) remained part of a three-way tie for fourth place by beating Counter Logic Gaming (6-12). Golden Guardians (9-9) was the third member of the tie after its win over Immortals (5-13).

That tie proved significant because only the top four teams are guaranteed spots in the upper bracket of next month’s playoffs. The Geniuses, FlyQuest and Guardians had to take part in a tiebreaker Sunday, and the Geniuses won out to clinch the fourth spot.

FlyQuest and the Guardians will start next month’s playoffs in the lower bracket.

When the playoffs begin, Liquid will face the Geniuses and Cloud9 will meet the Thieves. The Liquid-Geniuses loser will meet FlyQuest, and the Cloud9-Thieves loser will face the Guardians.

The top four playoff finishers will split a $200,000 prize pool, with first place taking home $100,000.

Liquid, playing on blue, defeated TSM in 32 minutes. Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg of Denmark led Liquid with a kills-deaths-assists mark of 10-3-6. Mingyi “Spica” Lu of China led TSM at 4-3-7.

Playing on red, FlyQuest defeated Cloud9 in 36 minutes. Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen of Canada led FlyQuest with a K-D-A of 9-2-7, while Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami of Australia finished at 5-2-7 for Cloud9.

Dignitas were playing on blue as they closed out 100 Thieves in 30 minutes. Toan “Neo” Tran of Vietnam led the win at 9-3-9, while Can “Closer” Celik of Turkey finished at 5-4-7 for 100 Thieves.

Evil Geniuses, also on blue, recorded a quick 22-minute win over CLG. Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki of the U.S. posted a 10-2-3 for the Geniuses, while Tae-ho “RoseThorn” Kim of the U.S. was at 3-5-2 for CLG.

Another team playing on blue, Golden Guardians, defeated Immortals in 30 minutes. Eric “Licorice” Ritchie of Canada finished at 7-3-6 for the winners, while Noh “Arrow” Dong-hyeon of South Korea was at 4-2-1 for Immortals.

In the first tiebreaker, FlyQuest recorded a 37-minute win over the Guardians while playing on red. Johnsun again led the way with an 8-1-2 for FlyQuest. Lawrence “Lost” Sze Yuy Hui of New Zealand posted a 6-2-3 for the Guardians.

In the second tiebreaker, the Geniuses were also on red when they beat FlyQuest in 30 minutes. Joseph “jojopyun” Joon Pyun of Canada led the Geniuses at 5-2-10, while Johnsun was at 3-1-0 and Brandon Joel “Josedeodo” Villegas of Argentina finished at 2-6-3 for FlyQuest.

League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split standings:

1. Team Liquid, 14-4

2. Cloud9, 13-5

3. 100 Thieves, 12-6

4. Evil Geniuses, 9-9

5. FlyQuest, 9-9

6. Golden Guardians, 9-9

7. Dignitas, 8-10

8. Counter Logic Gaming, 6-12

9. TSM, 5-13

10. Immortals, 5-13

