TCU takes over in second half to finish off SMU

Chandler Morris passed for 261 yards and three touchdowns, Emani Bailey ran for 126 yards and a score and TCU dominated the third quarter to defeat SMU 34-17 on Saturday afternoon at Fort Worth, Texas.

Morris hit on 23 of his 32 throws in leading the Horned Frogs (3-1) to their third straight victory after a season-opening loss at home to Colorado. Eleven players caught passes for TCU, which improved to 53-42-7 all-time over SMU in a 102-game series that began in 1915.

No future games are scheduled between the rivals, bringing a pause to the Battle for the Iron Skillet.

SMU (2-2) got 258 yards passing from Preston Stone and 73 yards and a TD rushing from Camar Wheaton the loss. The Mustangs committed two turnovers, both second-half interceptions by Stone.

The Mustangs opened the game with a 14-play, 69-yard drive that netted a 24-yard Collin Rogers field goal and a 3-0 lead. TCU answered with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Morris to Jared Wiley with 16 seconds to play in the first quarter to go up 7-3.

Morris and Wiley connected again for a 14-3 lead, this time on 2-yard pass at the end of a 10-play, 68-yard drive midway through the second quarter. SMU responded with a 1-yard TD run by Wheaton with 2: 54 remaining in the half to cash in a 75-yard drive and cut its deficit to 14-10.

The Horned Frogs began the third quarter with a 12-play, 58-yard march that culminated in a 35-yard field goal by Griffin Kell that pushed their lead to 17-10. Kell booted another, this one from 24 yards away, with 6:14 remaining in the quarter to make it 20-10.

Bailey then ripped off a 24-yard TD run with 1:54 to play in the third to take a commanding 27-10 lead. SMU cut into that advantage via a 1-yard touchdown run from Tyler Lavine with 1:47 remaining in the game before Morris hit Chase Curtis with a 36-yard TD throw with 1:18 left.

