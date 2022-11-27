TCU defeats No. 25 Iowa to claim tourney title

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Peavy scored a season-high 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds Saturday as TCU knocked off No. 25 Iowa 79-66 in the Emerald Coast Classic title game in Niceville, Fla.

Mike Miles supplied 15 points and five assists for the Horned Frogs (5-1), who shot 54.8 percent from the field and scored 58 points in the paint. Xavier Cork contributed 10 points, while Eddie Lampkin added eight points and nine rebounds.

Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis paced the Hawkeyes (5-1) with 15 points apiece, while Kris Murray chipped in 11 points and 10 rebounds. Iowa shot 42.6 percent from the field — including just 34.3 percent in the second half — and finished 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

The key stretch of the second half came when TCU went on a 13-2 run to turn a 45-41 lead into a commanding 15-point advantage.

No. 2 Houston 49, Kent State 44

Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and Jamal Shead hit the go-ahead jumper with 48 seconds left as the Cougars overcame a sluggish start to rally for a victory over the visiting Golden Flashes.

Houston (6-0), which trailed by six points early in the second half, shot a season-low 16 of 50 (32 percent) from the field, including 2 of 17 (11.8 percent) from 3-point range. Kent State (5-2) was led by VonCameron Davis, who had a team-high 14 points to go with four rebounds. Sincere Carry, who averaged a team-high 19.8 points, was held to nine points.

Trailing 30-24 with 16:11 left in the game, Tramon Mark and Sasser hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 15-0 run to take a 39-30 lead following Ja’Vier Francis’ free throw with 10:42 to go. The Golden Flashes responded by going on a 14-4 run to take a 44-43 lead on Malique Jacobs’ 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining.

No. 4 Texas 91, Texas-Rio Grande Valley 54

Sir’Jabari Rice scored 19 points and Marcus Carr added 18 as the Longhorns set the pace early and rolled over the visiting Vaqueros in a throwback game at Austin, Texas.

The contest was played in Gregory Gym on the Texas campus, which was the home of Longhorns basketball from the 1930-31 season through the 1976-77 campaign. Tyrese Hunter added 17 points for the Longhorns (5-0).

Justin Johnson had 18 points to lead Rio Grande Valley (4-3) while Will Johnston scored 10 for the Vaqueros. They were just 1 of 9 from 3-point range, committed 22 turnovers and had two fast break points.

–Field Level Media