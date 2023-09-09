Tawee Walker helps No. 18 Oklahoma hold off SMU

Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tawee Walker ran for a career-high 117 yards to lift No. 18 Oklahoma to a 28-11 victory over SMU on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

Walker, a junior walk-on who was a surprise co-No. 1 running back to start the season, hadn’t run for more than 44 yards in a game entering Saturday.

Walker also had three catches for 25 yards. He had just one career reception before Saturday’s game.

Dillon Gabriel threw for 176 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-27 passing for the Sooners (2-0).

Preston Stone was 26-of-45 passing for 250 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Mustangs (1-1).

Jaylan Knighton rushed for 76 yards on 16 carries while Jake Bailey had seven catches for 73 yards for SMU.

The Mustangs closed within three early in the fourth quarter, one play after Oklahoma freshman Peyton Bowen was called for pass interference in the end zone.

Stone hit Stone Eby — listed as an offensive lineman — for a touchdown.

SMU made it 14-11 on Stone’s two-point conversion completion to Bailey.

But then the Sooners put together their most impressive drive of the night, overcoming a pair of big penalties to find the end zone on Jalil Farooq’s 21-yard reception that made it 21-11.

Oklahoma looked like it had found the end zone four plays earlier on Marcus Major’s apparent 24-yard reception, but the score was wiped out by an ineligible receiver downfield.

The Sooners were later flagged for a false start just before Gabriel hit Farooq for the touchdown.

With 6:40 left to play, Gabriel hit Major for a 27-yard touchdown to all but put the game away after the Mustangs turned the ball over on downs.

SMU kicker Collin Rogers missed a 49-yard field-goal attempt in the closing seconds of the first half to send the Sooners into the locker room ahead 14-3.

After outgaining the Sooners 232-168 in the first half, the Mustangs were outgained 197-135 after the break, turning the ball over twice.

Andrel Anthony and Blake Smith had first-half touchdown catches for Oklahoma.

–Field Level Media