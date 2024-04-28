Tua’s brother Taulia Tagovailoa receives invite to NFL rookie camp

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

NFL fans know the name Tua Tagovailoa all too well by now as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback. But Tua has a younger brother who also plays quarterback, named Taulia Tagovailoa.

Taulia wasn’t quite the same prospect as his older brother, yet he is just wrapping up his career with the Maryland Terrapins and was waiting to hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Predictably, the 5-foot-11 QB wasn’t drafted, but that doesn’t mean his dream of joining his older brother in the NFL is dead.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Seattle Seahawks have invited Taulia Tagovailoa to their rookie minicamp set to take place this weekend. Taulia will also be competing with recently signed undrafted free agent Chevon Cordeiro, who hails from San Jose State. Yet, the Seahawks have already seen enough from Cordeiro to sign him to a contract; the same isn’t true for Taulia.

If Taulia performs well, it’s possible the Seahawks add him to a depth chart that features Geno Smith and Sam Howell.

Taulia, 24, previously spent time at Alabama before transferring to Maryland after one season with the Crimson Tide. Tagovailoa earned All-Big Ten second-team honors twice across his four seasons with the Terrapins.

Related: NFL QB Rankings 2024: From Patrick Mahomes to Gardner Minshew