T-Wolves, Warriors remain unbeaten in NBA 2K League’s Tipoff

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

T-Wolves Gaming and Warriors Gaming Squad retained their perfect records in Western Conference group play at the NBA 2K League’s 5v5 The Tipoff event on Wednesday. The T-Wolves topped Lakers Gaming 88-78, and the Warriors crushed Pistons GT 74-59, with the winners each improving to 4-0. Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White poured in 31 points for the T-Wolves, who also got 22 points from Abdafatah “TBShiftay” Noman plus 20 points and 11 rebounds from Malik “Slaughter” Leisinger. The Lakers’ Iball “Ryan1of1” Harris put up 30 points. Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser logged 19 points and nine assists for the Warriors, and teammate Charlie “CB13” Bostwick scored 18 points. Anthony “Ant” Costanzo registered 29 points and nine assists for the Pistons. In other Wednesday action, Grizz Gaming got past the Lakers 60-55, Kings Guard Gaming edged DUX Infinitos 68-64, Bucks Gaming nipped Jazz Gaming 75-72, Mavs Gaming handled Pacers Gaming 62-57, Blazer5 beat DUX 70-66, the Bucks bested the Pistons 80-79 and the Grizzlies thrashed the Kings 77-40. Ten Eastern Conference matches are scheduled for Thursday: –76ers GC vs. Heat Check Gaming –Cavs Legion GC vs. Knicks Gaming –Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Magic Gaming –Wizards District Gaming vs. Hornets Venom GT –NBL Oz Gaming vs. Gen.G Tigers –Hawks Talon GC vs. 76ers GC –Raptors Uprising GC vs. Cavs Legion GC –Heat Check Gaming vs. NetsGC –Hornets Venom GT vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming –Hawks Talon GC vs. NHL Oz Gaming NBA 2K League 5v5 group-play standings for The Tipoff Eastern Conference 1. NBL Oz Gaming, 4-0 2. Heat Check Gaming, 3-1 3. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-1 T4. Knicks Gaming, 3-2 T4. Magic Gaming, 3-2 T6. 76ers GC, 2-2 T6. Cavs Legion GC, 2-2 T6. Hornets Venom GT, 2-2 T9. Gen.G Tigers, 2-3 T9. NetsGC, 2-3 T9. Raptors Uprising GC, 2-3 12. Wizards District Gaming, 1-3 13. Hawks Talon GC, 0-4 Western Conference T1. T-Wolves Gaming, 4-0 T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 4-0 3. Bucks Gaming, 4-1 4. Blazer5 Gaming, 3-1 5. Grizz Gaming, 3-2 6. Pacers Gaming, 2-2 7. DUX Infinitos, 2-3 T8. Jazz Gaming, 1-3 T8. Mavs Gaming, 1-3 T10. Lakers Gaming, 1-4 T10. Pistons GT, 1-4 T10. Kings Guard Gaming, 1-4 NBA 2K League The Tipoff prize structure First place — $100,000 Second place — $50,000 Third and fourth place — $25,000 each Fifth through eighth place — $12,500 each –Field Level Media