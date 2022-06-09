T-Wolves, Bucks reach semis of NBA 2K League’s The Turn

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

T-Wolves Gaming and Bucks Gaming cruised into the semifinals of the NBA 2K League’s The Turn event with 2-0 sweeps on Thursday.

The T-Wolves thrashed Mavs Gaming 84-59 and 79-67 at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis, while the Bucks dumped Kings Guard Gaming 66-58 and 67-59.

Next up for the T-Wolves is a Saturday semifinal against either Knicks Gaming or Wizards District Gaming, with the latter two teams facing off on Friday.

The Bucks move on to a Saturday matchup against the winner of the Friday quarterfinal between 76ers GC and Lakers Gaming.

The T-Wolves got 25.5 points and 12 assists per game from Michael “BearDaBeast” Key on Thursday, while Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White put up 24.5 points per game. Jarvis “Jarvis” Thompson averaged 21.5 points for the Mavs.

Mason “Johhny” Bracken led the Bucks with an average of 19.5 points in the quarterfinals. The Bucks’ Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd averaged 13 points and 13 rebounds. Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey contributed 25.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per contest for the Kings.

Group play for The Turn determined seeding for the tournament’s bracket-style playoffs. Bracket play to cap the $250,000 event will continue through the final on Sunday.

The round-of-16 matchups were best-of-one, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final are best-of-three.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool. Wizards District Gaming claimed the first three-on-three event, the Slam Open, in May.

–Field Level Media