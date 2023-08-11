Sweden jolts Japan, advances to semifinals at World Cup

Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Amanda Ilestedt scored in the 32nd minute and Filippa Angeldal converted a penalty in the 51st to send Sweden into the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Japan on Friday in Auckland, New Zealand.

Zecira Musovic made two saves for the Swedes, who followed up ousting the United States on penalty kicks in the Round of 16 to advance to the semifinals for the fifth time.

Sweden will square off against Spain on Tuesday. Salma Paralluelo scored in the 111th minute to lift Spain to a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Auckland, New Zealand.

Honoka Hayashi scored in the 87th minute for Japan, which squandered a prime opportunity after Riko Ueki misfired on a penalty in the 76th minute.

Ayaka Yamashita finished with four saves for Japan.

Ilestedt tallied for the fourth time of the tournament following a set piece to open the scoring.

Sweden doubled the advantage early in the second half after Angeldal sent the ball into the left side of the net.

The Swedes played defensively from there and overcame a defensive miscue that resulted in Hayashi’s goal to seal the win.

Sweden held a 15-11 edge in shots, including 6-3 on shots on goal.

