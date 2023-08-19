Sweden blanks Australia to win fourth World Cup bronze

Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Sweden blanked co-host Australia 2-0 to claim their fourth Women’s World Cup bronze medal in Saturday’s third-place match in Brisbane, Australia.

Fridolina Rolfo converted a first-half penalty kick and captain Kosovare Asllani added an insurance goal in the 62nd minute.

“It feels amazing,” Rolfo said. “We showed from minute one, we were the better team. We deserve this medal.”

Rolfo put Sweden on the board in the 30th minute, curling in a left-footed shot from the penalty spot after a VAR review showed that Australia’s Clare Hunt had tripped Stina Blackstenius.

Goalkeeper Zecira Musovic’s clean sheet included critical saves against Matildas star Sam Kerr in first-half stoppage time and on Clare Polkinghorne’s point-blank shot in the 70th minute.

“We wanted to win, we wanted to have some hardware to take home. Wasn’t to be,” Kerr said. “… We couldn’t get it done tonight, but hopefully we’ve inspired people for many years to come.”

The Swedes also finished third in 1991, 2011 and 2019.

England and Spain meet in the World Cup final on Sunday in Sydney, meaning that European nations will sweep the top three places.

–Field Level Media