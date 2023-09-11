Super drop: Jets’ odds nosedive minutes after Aaron Rodgers’ injury

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Rodgers left four plays into his tenure as New York Jets quarterback, deflating MetLife Stadium and oddsmakers’ outlook on the franchise’s Super Bowl chances.

The Jets were 18-1 to win the Super Bowl before kickoff and dropped immediately to 34-1 at FanDuel as a signal of the shocking reversal of fortunes for the maligned franchise.

Rodgers attempted one pass, an incompletion, and left the game on a cart. He wore a protective boot on his left foot when entering the locker room for X-rays the team said were negative.

Rodgers was expected to undergo an MRI exam to determine whether his Achilles was damaged. The injury was reflected in odds shifts at nearly every sportsbook.

DraftKings dropped the Jets from the seventh-best odds (+1600 to +2800). BetMGM also had the Jets down from +1800 to +2800.

The Jets were also shifted from -130 to make the playoffs to +240.

PointsBet had not immediately adjusted Super Bowl futures and offered the Jets as Super Bowl champs at +1500.

MVP futures odds were off the board at multiple sportsbooks. Rodgers, a four-time MVP, won the award in 2020 and 2021 and had +1600 consensus odds entering Week 1 to capture the honor again this year.

