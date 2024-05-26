Los Angeles Clippers may let market determine Paul George’s contract extension

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, Paul George has a decision to make. The California native could keep his current contract by opting into a $48.7 million salary for the 2024-25 season. This decision would make the six-time All-NBA swingman a free agent in 2025.

Or, George could exercise his option to hit free agency this summer instead, where the 34-year-old may be able to lock in a multi-year contract that pays even more than $48.7 million per season. The most the Clippers can offer George is a four-year, $221 million extension.

But the only problem is, that the Clippers may not be willing to pay George more than $49 million per season.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Clippers are unwilling to offer George more than Kawhi Leonard’s three-year, $152.3 million contract.

Yet, the Clippers, according to Pompey, are reportedly banking on George agreeing to take less money so he can continue playing close to home.

While the Clippers can offer up to $221M, the most other teams can offer is $212M, and George, who’s projected to be one of the best free agents available, is expected to have a strong market.

Paul George has to make his contract option decision by June 29. We’ll see who blinks first later this summer when NBA free agency opens on July 6.

