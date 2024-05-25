Miami Heat may prefer Jimmy Butler trade over contract extension this summer

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Trading for Jimmy Butler has proven to be an excellent decision for the Miami Heat. Yet, after reaching the NBA Finals twice in five seasons, everyone in Miami would agree he didn’t achieve what he came to South Beach to do.

But now Butler’s set to turn 35 before the 2024-25 NBA season tips off, and he’s expecting to receive a maximum contract extension offer from the Heat this summer. Yet, there’s no guarantee Butler will get the offer he wants, at least not from Miami.

According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, multiple NBA teams now believe Miami is more inclined to trade Butler instead of committing to another massive contract for the two-way star.

“Despite what Pat Riley said at his press conference, there are rumblings from other teams that Miami could be open to parting ways with Jimmy Butler rather than extending him (although he most likely stays).” NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin on Miami Heat’s preference to trade Jimmy Butler

For now, Butler is set to earn $48.7 million next season, but after that, the five-time All-NBA talent is expected to exercise his $52 million player option and become a free agent. That is, unless the six-time All-Star with 12 years of experience sees his play suddenly drop off, or if he runs into more durability issues.

As great as Butler has been in Miami, he hasn’t played more than 64 games in a regular season since joining the Heat, and this past year, he missed 22 games, including the entire postseason. They’ve also been seeking a third star to pair with Bam Adebayo and Butler, but it’s possible the Heat view Butler as their most valuable trade chip and want to go hunting for a superstar instead.

