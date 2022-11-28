Suns promote GM James Jones to president

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns promoted general manager James Jones on Monday, adding president of basketball operations to his title.

Jones, 42, has been VP of operations since 2017 and GM since 2019. Jones signed a multi-year contract extension in January.

“I am grateful for the privilege to work with and support the players, staff and employees of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury,” Jones said in a statement. “The collective efforts of our business and basketball operations have allowed us to provide an amazing atmosphere and best-in-class experience for our fans and community.”

Jones was named the winner of the 2021 NBA Executive of the Year Award.

Jones played 14 seasons in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers, Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers before joining the Suns’ front office.

Jones hired Monty Williams, who was named the National Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year last season. Jones also acquired and re-signed All-Star guard Chris Paul, while constructing a roster that reached the NBA Finals in 2021.

–Field Level Media