Subliners edge FaZe to win Call of Duty League Major V

The New York Subliners erased a pair of early deficits en route to a 4-3 victory over the Atlanta FaZe on Sunday to win the Call of Duty League’s Major V in Toronto.

New York fell 250-234 on Embassy Hardpoint before leveling the match with a 6-2 win on Breenbergh Hotel Search & Destroy. But the FaZe went ahead again, posting a 3-1 victory on Himmelmatt Expo Control.

With their backs against the wall, the Subliners mounted their comeback, prevailing on Breenbergh Hotel Hardpoint (250-187) and El Asilo Search & Destroy (6-5) to go ahead 3-2.

Atlanta used a 3-2 triumph on El Asilo Control to force a decisive seventh game, which New York won 6-3 on Mercado Las Almas Search & Destroy, to claim the first-place prize of $200,000 and 65 CDL points.

France’s Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez racked up a match-high 130 kills and posted a plus-1.23 kills-deaths ratio for the Subliners, and teammate Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley of the United States chipped in 124 kills. Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris led the all-American FaZe with 118 kills, while McArthur “Cellium” Jovel recorded a team-best plus-1.22 K-D.

Atlanta advanced to the grand final thanks to a 3-0 sweep of the Minnesota Rokkr in the winners-bracket final. The FaZe used commanding wins on Zarqwa Hydroelectric Hardpoint (250-154), El Asilo Search & Destroy (6-1) and El Asilo Control (3-0) to send Minnesota to the elimination bracket, where the Rokkr met New York in the lower-bracket final.

The Subliners also recorded a 3-0 sweep of Minnesota, which punched their ticket to the grand final. New York had a much tougher time with the Ultra in the fourth round of the elimination bracket but still managed to edge Toronto 3-2 to set up the meeting with the Rokkr.

Call of Duty League Major V prize pool and points distribution:

1. $200,000, 65 CDL points — New York Subliners

2. $120,000, 50 CDL points — Atlanta FaZe

3. $80,000, 40 CDL points — Minnesota Rokkr

4. $40,000, 30 CDL points — Toronto Ultra

5-6. $20,000, 20 CDL points — Los Angeles Thieves, Florida Mutineers

7-8. $10,000, 10 CDL points — London Royal Ravens, Las Vegas Legion

9-12. no money, no CDL points — OpTic Texas, Boston Breach, Seattle Surge, Los Angeles Guerrillas

