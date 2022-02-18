Storm icon Sue Bird officially re-signs with club

Oct 6, 2020; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) poses with the championship trophy after winning the 2020 WNBA Finals at IMG Academy. Mandatory Credit: Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Twelve-time All-Star Sue Bird officially re-signed with the Seattle Storm on Friday, the club announced.

Bird, 41, said last month that she would play at least one more WNBA season. She has been part of four WNBA title teams with Seattle and is the league’s all-time assists leader with 3,048.

“Sue Bird is Storm Basketball,” Seattle general manager Talisa Rhea said in a news release. “It’s rare to have someone play their entire career for one team and Sue has done that for our city, our franchise and our fans.

“Sue’s on-court accolades continue to cement her legacy as one of the best to ever play the game. Off the court, Sue has established an everlasting impact worldwide as she continues to fight for equality, inspire future generations, and elevate those around her.”

Bird considered retirement following the end of last season. This will be her 19th season on the court — she missed the 2013 and 2019 season due to knee injuries — since joining the franchise in 2002.

Bird has won five Olympic gold medals for Team USA and two NCAA titles at UConn.

She leads the WNBA in games played (549) and ranks second in 3-pointers (945), fourth in steals (687) and seventh in points (6,581). She is the Seattle franchise leader in points (6,561) and steals (687) in addition to assists.

“Sue is the best point guard to ever play our game and we are so excited to have her back for another season,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said in a statement. “What she’s done for the organization and city of Seattle is nothing short of amazing. Her leadership, competitive spirit, and passion for the game shines through every time she steps foot on the court.”

Bird averaged 10.0 points, 5.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 30 games last season. She has career averages of 12.0 points and 5.6 assists per game.

–Field Level Media