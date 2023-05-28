Steve Stricker wins Senior PGA in playoff with Padraig Harrington

Credit: Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Steve Stricker defeated Ireland’s Padraig Harrington on the first playoff hole at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship to earn his sixth PGA Tour Champions major on Sunday in Frisco, Texas.

Harrington led after each of the first three rounds but found himself behind Stricker by one shot as they headed to the par-5 18th hole at the Fields Ranch East course at PGA Frisco. With his back to the wall, Harrington reached the green in two and two-putted for birdie. That was enough to force a playoff once Stricker missed a long birdie putt.

But when they headed back to the 18th tee to start the playoff, Harrington drove into a hazard and Stricker was the one in position to make birdie. Harrington missed a birdie putt that would have extended the playoff.

Stricker, 56, has won each of the first two senior majors of the season, having captured the Regions Tradition earlier this month.

He won the Senior PGA for the first time in his career, adding it to a mantle that includes three Regions Traditions, a U.S. Senior Open and a Senior Players Championship.

Stricker began the day one shot off Harrington’s pace and carded a 3-under 69 to get to 18-under 270.

Harrington, 51, had a 2-under 70 with five birdies and three bogeys. He trailed by two shots after 14 holes with Stricker but birdied the par-4 15th to narrow the margin. Both players bogeyed the par-3 17th before Harrington tied it at No. 18.

“Steve is probably the toughest guy you could ever play on a Sunday,” Harrington said. “He has to have the best wedge game in the world. Like he’s a fabulous putter, he’s a fabulous chipper, but his wedge play like at the first 14 holes was just spectacular.”

Stewart Cink shot his fourth straight round in the 60s, a 69, to finish in third at 16 under. Y.E. Yang of South Korea posted a 70 and was a distant fourth at 11 under.

Defending champion Steven Alker of New Zealand (71), Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain (70) and Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland (72) tied for fifth at 9 under.

–Field Level Media