WATCH: Stephen Curry has great reaction to being booed during All-Star intros

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry has a history with Cleveland Cavaliers fans. That includes Curry leading his Warriors to three NBA Finals wins over the Cavs over a four-year span.

This give and take continued during pre-game introductions for Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Starting for Team LeBron in his eighth All-Star Game appearance, Stephen Curry heard the boo birds from Cavaliers fans. In typical Chef fashion, the future Hall of Famer took it in. He accepted and thanked Cavs fans for the boos. Check it out.

8x #NBAAllStar

Wardell Stephen Curry II pic.twitter.com/8UCZYIdteA — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 21, 2022

“I know. I know. Thank you. Thank you.”

Those were the words Curry mouthed to the fans inside the arena. He know full well that the booing has to do with his Warriors taking three out of four consecutive NBA Finals matchups against the Cavaliers from 2015-18.

It could even be seen as a sign of respect.