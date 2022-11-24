WATCH: Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs brings kid on to field to play catch

JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs got into the Thanksgiving festivities early on Thursday ahead of their team’s road date with the Detroit Lions.

Diggs was on the field with the rest of his squad inside Ford Field warming up ahead of the holiday matchup. The Pro Bowler spotted a young Bills fan sporting a Josh Allen jersey and decided to head over to the stands. What followed has to bring a smile to everyone.

.@stefondiggs brought this @BuffaloBills fan on the field to have a catch with him.



Best Thanksgiving ever. 🥺❤️



📺: #BUFvsDET — 12:30pm ET on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/Hs3Fr7252d — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022

Talk about the pure joy from this young boy. It took Diggs roughly two minutes to make the boy’s day and didn’t cost the star receiver anything.

We love the fact that the adults held up signs asking if Diggs could have a catch with the youngster. Talk about what Thanksgiving should be all about.

As for the game itself, Stefon Diggs has to hope that his pitch-and-catch with Allen is just as good as what we saw between the receiver and that young boy.

The two-time Pro Bowler enters Thanksgiving having caught 76 passes for 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s among the best receivers in the game.

At 7-3 on the season, Buffalo has lost two of its past three. Though, the team also gets back a major reinforcement for this matchup against a Lions squad that has won three consecutive heading in.