Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky signs contract extension

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky signed a new contract that runs through the 2025 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Steelers on Friday, but NFL Network reported that Trubisky will be paid $19.4 million in total over the next three seasons, though incentives could push it to $33 million over the life of the contract.

Trubisky, 28, had one year remaining on the two-year, $14.2 million contract he signed on the first day of free agency in 2022. With the new deal, the Steelers will save $5.536 million against the salary cap in 2023, according to Over The Cap.

He was selected No. 2 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft. He went 2-3 as the starter for the Steelers in 2022, appearing in seven games overall.

Trubisky is 31-24 in his six-year career, appearing in 64 games in all with the Bears (2017-20), Buffalo Bills (2021) and Steelers. He has thrown for 11,904 yards and 68 career touchdowns against 43 interceptions.

Kenny Pickett is the starter and the Steelers also have Mason Rudolph on the QB depth chart. They signed Tanner Morgan as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota on April 30.

“We feel good about our quarterback room, and that was an important piece,” Steelers general manager Omar Khan said in the interview with “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday. “We’ve got, obviously, Kenny Pickett is our starter. We feel really good about Mitch Trubisky in the role that he’s in. He feels good about it. We’ve added Mason Rudolph. We feel really good about the QB room.”

–Field Level Media