Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) questionable to return

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is questionable to return to Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals due to an ankle injury.

Mitch Trubisky replaced Pickett, who left the game with 5:10 to go in the second quarter after a tackle from behind by Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods. On the third-down play, Pickett dove for the end zone and took a shot to his upper body before hitting the ground.

Pickett, who entered Week 13 questionable with an ankle injury but was able to practice, limped off on his own and went to the blue tent for evaluation before heading to the locker room.

Before the injury, Pickett was 7-for-10 passing for 70 yards.

Before that start of the third quarter, the game went into a delay due to thunderstorms in the area. Fans were told to take cover.

