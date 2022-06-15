Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick signs 4-year extension

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick signed a four-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, however multiple media outlets reported the extension will pay him more than $18.4 million per season. That number eclipses Jamal Adams’ $17.5 million per year contract.

Fitzpatrick had one year remaining on his rookie contract.

“I am very excited,” Fitzpatrick said. “I am still kind of in shock right now. It’s a blessing. I am really excited. It’s just the beginning. I am appreciative. I am thankful. Now I just want to keep on chopping.

“I love the history here. What it stands for. The standard we are held to. The standard coach (Mike) Tomlin holds us to, on the field and off the field. The standard of winning playoff games, division titles and championship games.”

A two-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro, Fitzpatrick recorded a career-high 124 tackles to go with two interceptions in 16 starts last season.

“Minkah is one of the top safeties in the NFL and we are thrilled he will be in Pittsburgh through at least the next five years,” Steelers general manager Omar Khan said. “When we traded for him, we knew he was going to be an integral part of our defense and we look forward to that continuing as we prepare for the upcoming season.”

Fitzpatrick, 25, has 352 tackles, 13 interceptions, five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles in 64 career games (59 starts) with the Miami Dolphins and Steelers. He was selected by the Dolphins with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media