Steelers honor Dwayne Haskins with helmet decal

The Pittsburgh Steelers will honor late teammate Dwayne Haskins with a No. 3 sticker on their helmets in 2022.

The 24-year-old quarterback died on April 9 when he was struck by a dump truck near Fort Lauderdale, Fla., while walking on a highway.

Haskins was training in the area with other Steelers QBs, running backs and receivers at the invitation of recently signed signal-caller Mitch Trubisky.

A toxicology report found that Haskins had a blood-alcohol level 2 1/2 times the legal limit and also tested positive for ketamine.

Haskins was selected by Washington with the 15th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft after a stellar college career at Ohio State.

He was 3-10 as a starter during the 2019 and 2020 campaigns for Washington before being released late in the 2020 season. He passed for 2,804 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also ran for 147 yards and one TD.

The Steelers signed Haskins in early 2021, but he didn’t see any game action.

