Steelers add running back Max Borghi to roster, waive running back Master Teague

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pair of transactions at running back on Thursday, adding Max Borghi to the 85-man roster and waiving Master Teague with an injury designation.

Both Borghi, from Washington State, and Teague, from Ohio State, were undrafted in 2022.

Borghi signed with the Indianapolis Colts on May 13 and was waived less than a week later. He signed with the Denver Broncos on Aug. 3 and appeared in the preseason opener on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys, carrying the ball four times for 10 yards. He also caught one pass and lost a yard.

The Broncos released him on Tuesday.

Teague originally signed with the Chicago Bears and was cut after rookie camp. He signed with the Steelers on Aug. 3 and played in their preseason opener, a win against the Seattle Seahawks. He gained 31 yards on six carries.

Teague was carted off the field Tuesday in practice after sustaining what coach Mike Tomlin said was a low ankle sprain.

If Teague is not claimed off waivers, he will go on injured reserve.

