Steelers activate DeMarvin Leal, place Akhello Witherspoon on IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers activated rookie defensive end DeMarvin Leal off injured reserve on Saturday and placed cornerback Akhello Witherspoon on the same list.

Leal is a third-round pick out of Texas A&M who injured a knee in October and missed the past six games. The 22-year-old had nine tackles (one for loss) and three passes defensed in five games prior to going on IR.

Witherspoon has seen action in just four games (all starts) due to a hamstring injury. He was initially injured in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns and sat out the next four games.

Witherspoon, 27, returned to play against the Philadelphia Eagles but reinjured the hamstring during the team’s bye week. He has 20 tackles and one interception in four games.

Witherspoon has 152 tackles and eight interceptions in 60 career games (40 starts) with the San Francisco 49ers (2017-20) and Steelers.

The Steelers (4-7) visit the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) on Sunday.

