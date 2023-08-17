Spread the news: Chiefs true favorites in 2023

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes is among the favorites for the award again in 2023, and the Kansas City Chiefs are tops in the AFC in projected wins while also checking in as the frontrunners to win the Super Bowl.

A check of preseason odds for the NFL’s top prizes comes up Kansas City.

BetMGM projects the defending AFC champions to lead the conference in wins with an over-under of 11.5, which is even with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl in February and at +600 are the leader in that futures market at DraftKings and FanDuel.

A rigorous schedule awaits the Chiefs, starting with the NFC North betting favorite Detroit Lions (+140) visiting in the NFL opener on Sept. 7.

But Kansas City is favored to win all 17 regular-season games with odds forecast for the entire season by multiple sportsbooks.

DraftKings has the Chiefs favored by more than a touchdown three times.

Kansas City was heavily bet in 2022 and posted a 14-3 record. But the Chiefs were 7-10-1 against the spread according to Vegas.com.

When it comes to close games, the tightest spread the Chiefs face entering the season is Week 4 at the Jets. Kansas City is a two-point favorite. The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites when the Eagles visit Arrowhead Stadium in Week 11.

The Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are favored in 16 of their 17 regular-season games using preseason lines from DraftKings. The Eagles are favored over the 49ers in their head-to-head meeting Dec. 3 in Philadelphia.

