Sporting KC acquire forward William Agada from Hapoel Jerusalem

Sporting Kansas City acquired Nigerian striker William Agada from Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem on Thursday.

He will be added to Sporting’s roster on July 7, when the secondary transfer window opens. He is signed through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025. He will occupy an international roster spot.

Agada has tallied 37 goals across four seasons in Israel.

“I am so excited to be joining Sporting KC,” Agada said. “It is a dream to play for a club like this and I hope to come in and help the team succeed. This is a great opportunity for me and I can’t wait to compete in front of the fans in Kansas City.”

