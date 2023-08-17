Sponsors return to Commanders amid new ownership

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

A change in ownership has translated into renewed business for the Washington Commanders.

Anheuser-Busch, which dropped its sponsorship of the Commanders in March 2022, said Thursday it has agreed to a new multi-year deal with the team.

“We are excited to have the Commanders back on our NFL roster,” said Matt Davis, the vice president of partnerships at Anheuser-Busch, in a statement. “Our history with the Washington franchise runs deep.”

Before the start of the 2022 season, the last one of former owner Dan Snyder’s tumultuous reign, the beverage giant joined healthcare provider Inova and medical billing company Medliminal as companies to end their alliance with the team.

Earlier this week, Verizon agreed to a deal with the Commanders to become the team’s official 5G network.

NFL owners voted unanimously on July 20 to approve the $6.05 billion sale of the Commanders to Josh Harris, the principal owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils.

–Field Level Media