Former Oklahoma star QB Spencer Rattler transfers to South Carolina

After some struggles under head coach Lincoln Riley this past season, Spencer Rattler just recently opted to enter the transfer portal.

Rattler’s decision came after Riley shockingly departed the Oklahoma Sooners for the USC Trojans. Even with the respected Brent Venables heading to Norman, the former top recruit did not change his mind.

Instead, Spencer Rattler is reportedly transferring to South Carolina. This information comes to us via Rattler himself.

Rattler now joins head coach Shane Beamer with the Gamecocks after they posted a 6-6 record this past regular season.

South Carolina struggled big time with three different quarterbacks seeing action under center. The likes of Luke Doty, Jason Brown and Zeb Noland combined for 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. There’s a darn good chance Rattler will earn the starting job during the spring.

Spencer Rattler stats

Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler (7) gestures after throwing a touchdown pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 (BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK)

2019: 64% completion, 81 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

2020: 67.5% completion, 3,031 yards, 28 TD, 7 INT

2021: 74.9% completion, 1,483 yards, 11 TD, 5 INT

As you can see, Rattler struggled this past season. In fact, he was benched in favor of Caleb Williams for a Sooners squad that posted a 10-2 regular-season record.

Prior to the 2021 campaign, the former No. 1 quarterback recruit was considered a lock to go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Obviously, that’s no longer the case.

Spencer Rattler will now attempt to rebuild his stock playing against SEC competition for South Carolina.