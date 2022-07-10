Spark, Fusion win final qualifying matches in Midseason Madness

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Hangzhou Spark and Philadelphia Fusion each recorded 3-1 wins on Sunday during the final day of qualifying at the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness tournament.

Both teams finished above the cutoff line in the East Division and will be involved in the double-elimination bracket play scheduled for next week.

The Spark matched the Seoul Dynasty and Shanghai Dragons with a 9-3 record after defeating the Los Angeles Valiant on Sunday. The Spark posted 2-1 victories on Ilios and King’s Row before dropping a 3-2 decision on Circuit Royal. They rebounded to end the match following a 1-0 win on New Queen Street.

The Dynasty posted a 2-0 triumph on Oasis before dropping the next three maps. Philadelphia won 2-1 on Midtown, 3-2 win on Circuit Royal and 1-0 on New Queen Street.

West action continues Sunday with two matches:

–Boston Uprising vs. New York Excelsior

–London Spitfire vs. Dallas Fuel

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock 12-0, +28, 13 points

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 10-2, +22, 13

3. Houston Outlaws, 9-3, +9, 10

4. Dallas Fuel, 8-3, +11, 10

5. London Spitfire, 8-3, +8, 8

6. Atlanta Reign, 7-5, +7, 8

7. Florida Mayhem, 6-6, +1, 7

8. Toronto Defiant, 6-6, -2, 7

9. Washington Justice, 5-7, -3, 6

10. Boston Uprising, 3-8, -9, 3

11. New York Excelsior, 1-10, -18, 1

12. Paris Eternal, 1-11, -25, 1

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-12, -29, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 9-3, +17, 12 points

2. Hangzhou Spark, 9-3, +15, 10

3. Shanghai Dragons, 9-3, +9, 10

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 6-6, +1, 8

5. Chengdu Hunters, 5-7, -3, 5

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 3-9, -13, 3

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-11, -26, 1

–Field Level Media