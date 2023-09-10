Spark, Dynasty win grand finals in OWL Summer Stage knockouts

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Hangzhou Spark and Seoul Dynasty each recorded 4-1 wins on Sunday in their respective grand finals of the East Region Overwatch League Summer Stage knockouts.

In a Group A clash, the Spark jumped out to a three-map lead, defeating the Dallas Fuel 2-1 on Ilios before notching 3-2 victories on Numbani and New Junk City. The Fuel countered with a 1-0 victory on Esperanca before the Spark answered with a 3-1 triumph on Dorado.

Like the Spark, the Dynasty recorded a three-map advantage in their Group B tilt. They posted 2-1 wins over O2 Blast on Lijiang Tower and Eichenwalde, respectively, and a 3-0 victory on Suravasa. O2 Blast countered with a 1-0 triumph on Esperanca before the Dynasty posted a 3-2 win on Dorado.

The winners of each grand final and the runners-up advanced to the postseason play-in tournament, which be played next weekend.

Overwatch League East Region Summer Stage knockouts standings:

1st-2nd: Hangzhou Spark, Seoul Dynasty

3rd-4th: Dallas Fuel, O2 Blast

5th-6th: Poker Face, Seoul Infernal

7th-8th: Dreamers, San Prisa Gaming

9th-12th: PANTHERA, Rhodes, Guangzhou Charge, Shanghai Dragons

–Field Level Media