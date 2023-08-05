Spark dump Fuel in OWL East Summer qualifiers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Hangzhou Spark handed the Dallas Fuel their first setback with a 3-2 decision on Saturday during an East Region Overwatch League Summer Stage qualifiers match.

The Fuel got off to a fast start with a 2-0 victory on Lijiang Tower before the Spark responded with a 3-2 win on Numbani. Dallas countered with a 1-0 triumph on Circuit Royal, however Hangzhou took the match after notching a 1-0 victory on Esperanca and 2-0 decision on Oasis.

Also on Saturday, the Seoul Infernal swept the Seoul Dynasty, and the Dreamers did the same versus the Guangzhou Charge, while O2 Blast recorded a 3-1 win over Poker Face.

The Infernal moved into first place after posting a 2-0 win on Busan, 3-2 victory on Midtown and 2-1 triumph on Circuit Royal.

The Dreamers also had a relatively easy time of it on Saturday. They secured a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower and 3-2 victories on both Eichenwalde and Watchpoint: Gibraltar.

O2 Blast notched a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower and 2-1 victory on Midtown before Poker Face answered with a 3-2 triumph on Circuit Royal. O2 Blast responded with a 1-0 win on Esperanca to end the match.

East Region qualifying ends Sunday. All matches are best-of-five in a single round-robin format, with all 10 teams moving on to the Summer Stage Knockouts. All matches between the three teams based in South Korea (Fuel, Dynasty, Infernal) are offline.

Summer Stage qualifying action in the East concludes Sunday with three matches:

–Dallas Fuel vs. PANTHERA

–Hangzhou Spark vs. Dreamers

–O2 Blast vs. Shanghai Dragons

East Region standings (win-loss record, map differential):

1. Seoul Infernal, 7-1, plus-15

2. Dallas Fuel, 6-1, plus-15

3. Hangzhou Spark, 5-2, plus-7

4. Seoul Dynasty, 5-3, plus-4

5. Dreamers, 4-3, plus-4

6. Shanghai Dragons, 3-4, minus-2

7. PANTHERA, 3-4, minus-5

8. O2 Blast, 2-5, minus-10

T9. Guangzhou Charge, 1-7, minus-14

T9. Poker Face, 1-7, minus-14

