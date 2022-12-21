Southern California receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) to miss Cotton Bowl

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Southern California receiver Jordan Addison will skip the Cotton Bowl against Tulane due to an ankle injury and is expected to soon declare for the NFL draft.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley said that Addison will continue to rehab the ankle he initially injured against Utah on Oct. 15.

Addison will be one of the top available receivers should he enter the draft.

Addison has 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games for the No. 10 Trojans (11-2). He missed games against Arizona and Cal after being injured against but returned to play in the next four games.

He played the first two seasons of his college career for Pittsburgh before transferring after the 2021 season. Last year, Addison won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver when he had 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 scores for the Panthers.

Overall, Addison has 219 catches for 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns in three college seasons.

Riley also said that starting guard Andrew Vorhees and center Brett Neilon will also miss the Jan. 2 game with injuries.

–Field Level Media