South Florida QB Gerry Bohanon (shoulder) done for season

South Florida quarterback Gerry Bohanon will undergo season-ending surgery on his passing shoulder, coach Jeff Scott said Tuesday.

Bohanon injured the right shoulder during the second quarter of South Florida’s 45-31 loss to Tulane last Saturday.

Bohanon was hurt during a running play.

Bohanon passed for 1,070 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games this season. He also rushed for 386 yards and three scores.

Katravis Marsh will move into the starting role. Marsh completed 7 of 15 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns after replacing Bohanon against Tulane.

Marsh has passed for 521 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 appearances over the past three seasons. He has started two games.

Bohanon was in his first season with the Bulls after transferring from Baylor. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

The Bulls (1-6, 0-3 AAC) have a bye this week before visiting Houston on Oct. 29.

